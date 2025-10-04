Man found dead lying in Phoenix road
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was found lying dead in the road in Phoenix overnight.
What we know:
Around 2:26 a.m. on Oct. 4, Phoenix police responded to 37th Drive and McDowell Road regarding an injured person.
Just north of the intersection, 27-year-old Bryan Desjone Richmond was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and details about a potential suspect, are unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-8378-446.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.