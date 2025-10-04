Man found dead lying in Phoenix road

The Brief A 27-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the road near 37th Drive and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The victim, identified as Bryan Desjone Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene by police. The circumstances leading to the shooting and details about a potential suspect are currently unknown.



An investigation is underway after a man was found lying dead in the road in Phoenix overnight.

What we know:

Around 2:26 a.m. on Oct. 4, Phoenix police responded to 37th Drive and McDowell Road regarding an injured person.

Just north of the intersection, 27-year-old Bryan Desjone Richmond was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and details about a potential suspect, are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-8378-446.

Map of the shooting location.