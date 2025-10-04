Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead lying in Phoenix road

By
Published  October 4, 2025 3:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the road near 37th Drive and McDowell Road in Phoenix.
    • The victim, identified as Bryan Desjone Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.
    • The circumstances leading to the shooting and details about a potential suspect are currently unknown.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was found lying dead in the road in Phoenix overnight.

What we know:

Around 2:26 a.m. on Oct. 4, Phoenix police responded to 37th Drive and McDowell Road regarding an injured person.

Just north of the intersection, 27-year-old Bryan Desjone Richmond was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and details about a potential suspect, are unknown. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-8378-446.

Map of the shooting location. 

The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews