article

An investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a Valley freeway, former President Donald Trump is visiting Arizona today a week after being convicted in his hush money trial, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 6.

1. Man found with gunshot wounds on freeway

Featured article

2. Trump town hall in north Phoenix

Featured article

3. WATCH: Dog rescued from hot car

4. Frozen beef shipped to AZ recalled

Featured article

5. Best, worst airports in U.S.

Featured article

Today's weather