Man found shot to death in a Phoenix parking lot, suspect sought

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 27 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Officers are working to identify a suspect after a man was shot near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road on Sept. 2.

PHOENIX - A man was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 2 in Phoenix, says the police department.

At around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Indian School Road and 67th Avenue for reports of a man in a parking lot who was shot.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Leroy Trotter, died at the scene, police say.

Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the shooting and who the suspect might be.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.