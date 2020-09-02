Man found shot to death in a Phoenix parking lot, suspect sought

A man was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 2 in Phoenix, says the police department.

At around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Indian School Road and 67th Avenue for reports of a man in a parking lot who was shot.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Leroy Trotter, died at the scene, police say.

Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the shooting and who the suspect might be.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.