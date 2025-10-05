Man found stabbed to death at Phoenix home

The Brief A 50-year-old man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Phoenix home. Police detained a second man at the scene who admitted involvement but was later released after questioning. No arrests have been made at this time.



A man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Phoenix home overnight.

What we know:

Around 3:18 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and Devonshire Avenue for a domestic violence call.

Officers arrived to find 50-year-old Erick Chapman with a stab wound in the front yard. He was later pronounced dead by the Phoenix Fire Department.

An unidentified man admitted to being involved in the stabbing and was detained.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After his release from the hospital, he was interviewed by detectives and released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The motive for the stabbing, along with the events leading up to it, were not disclosed.

Map of the stabbing location.