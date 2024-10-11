Man gets 20 years for attacking woman at downtown Phoenix apartments

The Brief Brian Chuchuney, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking a woman at an apartment building on Jefferson Street. Chuchuney pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. In addition to the prison sentence, Chuchuney received lifetime supervised probation.



A man convicted of attacking a woman at a downtown Phoenix apartment building last year has been sentenced to prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Brian Chuchuney, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the attack, which happened on Dec. 17, 2023, near Jefferson Street.

MCAO says the 70-year-old victim was working as an overnight receptionist when she mistook Chuchuney for a resident and let him in the building. Chuchuney asked for some water, and when the victim turned around, Chuchuney attempted to sexually assault her before sexually abusing her.

"Afterwards, the defendant took the victim’s clothing and left," MCAO said. "Police searched the area of the incident until they located and arrested the defendant a few hours later."

In July, Chuchuney pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. In addition to the prison sentence, Chuchuney received lifetime supervised probation.

"This defendant’s heinous actions and lack of remorse make it clear that he poses a significant danger to the community," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Thanks to the work of Deputy County Attorney Maren Soreson, he will now spend decades in prison, facing the consequence of his actions."