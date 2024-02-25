Man hit and killed by a Phoenix driver who fled from the scene, PD says

A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix, the department said.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 near 39th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unidentified man with serious injuries who died not long after their arrival.

"At this time the investigation into the involved vehicle(s) is ongoing but it is believed that the vehicle that was initially involved in the collision with the pedestrian took off from the scene prior to police arrival. It is unknown if impairment is a factor in this collision at this time," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Over in New River, north of Phoenix, a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash hours before. She was identified as 43-year-old Lisa Mancuso.

