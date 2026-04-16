Man hit, killed by car on I-17 in north Phoenix

The Brief A man in his 60s died after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. DPS says the man was driving his car when he hit the median. After the collision, the man got out of his car and was hit by another vehicle. The crash shut down the northbound lanes at Yorkshire Drive for several hours.



A man was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning on a freeway in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a car hit the median wall on northbound Interstate 17 near Yorkshire Drive just before 3:30 a.m. on April 16.

After the collision, DPS says the driver got out of his car, walked into traffic lanes and was hit by another vehicle. The man died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle who hit him was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision shut down the northbound lanes for several hours. They were reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified.

Map of area where the crash happened: