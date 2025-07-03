Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, Phoenix PD says

The Brief An unidentified man was critically hurt in a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said. He was found with a gunshot wound near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on July 3.



A man is in critical condition after he was found by Phoenix Police officers with a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

He was found near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on July 3 at around 3 p.m.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Details of what led to this shooting are still under investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

The victim's name wasn't released.

Map of where the shooting victim was found