Man hospitalized following shooting at Phoenix parking lot: PD

A man has been taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a shooting that happened late Sunday night.

According to a statement released on the morning of Jan. 15, officers were called to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Palo Verde Drive at around 11:30 p.m., and once they arrived, they found the victim.

"He stated he was in a verbal argument with an unknown female in the park lot of a business when he was approached by three men. The three men assaulted him and during the struggle he pulled out a gun and fired," read a portion of the statement.

After the shooting, police said the woman, along with the three other men, fled on foot. As for the victim, he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Area where the shooting happened