Man in custody after several small fires set on South Mountain
PHOENIX - Police have taken a man into custody after several small fires were set on South Mountain.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters were called to South Mountain at about 10 p.m. on Monday because of a small brush fire.
Phoenix police officers were also at the scene and spotted a man who they believed was responsible for setting the fire. He was taken into custody.
Firefighters were able to extinguish all of the small brush fires.
