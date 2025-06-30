Man indicted for wife's murder at Gilbert long-term care facility: MCAO
GILBERT, Ariz. - A man accused of killing his wife at a long-term care facility in the East Valley has been indicted for murder.
What we know:
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Danielle Crosbie-Davidson was found dead on June 11 inside her room at a Gilbert facility where she was being treated for advanced dementia.
Authorities say Crosbie-Davidson's husband, 46-year-old Justin Davidson, was visiting from California and was staying in her room.
"Facility staff contacted Gilbert Police after discovering the victim deceased and noting concerning circumstances," MCAO said in a news release. "Investigators conducted interviews and reviewed evidence that led to Davidson’s arrest."
What we don't know:
MCAO did not name the facility.
What's next:
Davidson was booked into jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. His trial is set for February 2026.