Man indicted for wife's murder at Gilbert long-term care facility: MCAO

The Brief Justin Davidson, 46, is accused of killing his wife in Gilbert. Authorities say Danielle Crosbie-Davidson was found dead on June 11 at a long-term care facility. Justin Davidson was arrested and is jailed on a $1 million bond.



A man accused of killing his wife at a long-term care facility in the East Valley has been indicted for murder.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Danielle Crosbie-Davidson was found dead on June 11 inside her room at a Gilbert facility where she was being treated for advanced dementia.

Authorities say Crosbie-Davidson's husband, 46-year-old Justin Davidson, was visiting from California and was staying in her room.

"Facility staff contacted Gilbert Police after discovering the victim deceased and noting concerning circumstances," MCAO said in a news release. "Investigators conducted interviews and reviewed evidence that led to Davidson’s arrest."

What we don't know:

MCAO did not name the facility.

What's next:

Davidson was booked into jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. His trial is set for February 2026.