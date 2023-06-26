Expand / Collapse search
Man injured in shooting outside downtown Phoenix arcade bar, suspect in custody

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8:38AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say one person is in custody following a shooting outside a popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar that left a man injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on June 25 outside the Cobra Arcade Bar, located near 2nd and McKinley Streets, when two men got into an argument in the parking lot.

Two off-duty Phoenix Police officers were inside a nearby parked patrol vehicle. The vehicle was hit by gunfire during the shooting, but the officers were not struck.

The officers then chased a man who police say was running from the area with a gun in his hand. The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody. One of the officers suffered minor injuries while taking the suspect into custody.

The victim of the shooting, an adult male, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical, but stable condition.

No further details were released. 

