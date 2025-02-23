Man killed after losing control of car and crashing into tree, Phoenix PD says

The Brief Jesus Dominguez-Romo, 20, was killed when he crashed his car into a tree in Phoenix on Feb. 23, police said. The crash may have been caused by speeding, the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.



Speeding may have caused a Phoenix man to lose control of his car and crash into a tree early Sunday morning, the police department said.

What we know:

Police say at around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, Jesus Dominguez-Romo, 20, crashed into a tree near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

He died in the crash, and police say speed might've had something to do with it.

"Detectives took over the investigation and learned Dominguez-Romo was driving west on Indian School Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control crashing into a tree on the north side of the road. Additional details concerning this incident are part of an ongoing investigation," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.

