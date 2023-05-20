Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in hit-and-run while driving a scooter in Phoenix, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A 34-year-old Phoenix man was driving a scooter when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on May 20, police say.

At around 10:15 a.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road, the victim, 34-year-old Leif Chapin, was driving a Yamaha scooter. Witnesses called 911 when they saw a driver crash into him and quickly leave the scene.

"Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary information suggests that Chapin was riding his scooter southbound on 36th Street when a vehicle traveling northbound turned left in from of him resulting in the collision," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

