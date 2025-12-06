Man killed by train, teen girl allegedly drives car into building | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a deadly train collision in Avondale, to a father's arrest after his 13-year-old allegedly drove a car into a building, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, December 6, 2025.
1. Pedestrian struck, killed after crossing train tracks in Avondale: police
A man died Friday afternoon after reportedly being struck by a Union Pacific Railroad train in Avondale.
2. 13-year-old allegedly drives car into Mesa law office; father arrested
A 13-year-old girl allegedly drove a car into a Mesa law office, causing significant damage. The father, who was in the passenger seat, now faces charges.
3. 17-year-old girl, woman injured in Avondale double shooting
A woman and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after a double shooting late Friday night in Avondale.
4. Terrorist threat at Maricopa County work program leads to arrest: MCSO
A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending a terrorist threat to a Maricopa County Human Services facility.
5. Rest in peace: Ex-NASCAR driver dead at 39
Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett has died. The one-time Xfinity Series winner was 39 years old.
A peak at your forecast
The Valley will remain dry with sunshine heading into the weekend.