Man killed by train, teen girl allegedly drives car into building | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 6, 2025 6:21pm MST
PHOENIX - From a deadly train collision in Avondale, to a father's arrest after his 13-year-old allegedly drove a car into a building, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, December 6, 2025.

1. Pedestrian struck, killed after crossing train tracks in Avondale: police

Man killed after reportedly being struck by train in Avondale, police say
A man died Friday afternoon after reportedly being struck by a Union Pacific Railroad train in Avondale.

2. 13-year-old allegedly drives car into Mesa law office; father arrested

Father charged after 13-year-old daughter drives car into Mesa law office: police
A 13-year-old girl allegedly drove a car into a Mesa law office, causing significant damage. The father, who was in the passenger seat, now faces charges.

3. 17-year-old girl, woman injured in Avondale double shooting

Double shooting in Avondale leaves teen, woman hurt: police
A woman and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after a double shooting late Friday night in Avondale.

4. Terrorist threat at Maricopa County work program leads to arrest: MCSO

Man accused of making terrorist threat to Maricopa Co. facility
A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending a terrorist threat to a Maricopa County Human Services facility.

5. Rest in peace: Ex-NASCAR driver dead at 39

Michael Annett, former NASCAR driver, dies at 39
Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett has died. The one-time Xfinity Series winner was 39 years old.

A peak at your forecast

Arizona weather forecast: Cool weekend expected before big warm up
The Valley will remain dry with sunshine heading into the weekend.

