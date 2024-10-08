Man killed in west Phoenix shooting

The Brief A shooting on Oct. 8 near 71st Avenue and Osborn Road left a man dead. The victim was not identified. No suspect information was released.



A man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 8 near 71st Avenue and Osborn Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

