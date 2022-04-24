Man lodged between 24-foot shipping container and wall in Phoenix rescued

Crews worked to rescue a man who became trapped between a 24-foot shipping container box and a wall in Phoenix on Sunday, April 24.

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale fire departments responded to reports of a man who slipped near 16th Avenue and Hatcher Road while walking on top of the shipping container and fell about 10 feet, becoming trapped, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

"Technical Rescue Teams decided to deploy a heavy duty airbag to move the container the 12 inches needed to then rescue the man. Once moved, the patient was able to position himself in a way that firefighters could assist him out of the tight space," Douglas said.

The man is expected to be OK and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

