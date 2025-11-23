Expand / Collapse search

Man missing in floodwaters, child dies following shooting | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  November 23, 2025 6:43pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From ongoing search efforts for a man swept away in floodwaters, to the tragic update in a South Phoenix shooting, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

1. Man swept away in vehicle in floodwaters north of Valley

Featured

Search underway for missing man swept away in floodwaters
article

Search underway for missing man swept away in floodwaters

A man is missing after his Jeep was swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters in the Agua Fria River.

2. 8-year-old dies following South Phoenix shooting that left driver dead

Featured

Child, man dead following South Phoenix shooting: police
article

Child, man dead following South Phoenix shooting: police

A child and a man are dead and two others were hurt in a shooting at 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

3. Late-night shooting in Ahwatukee leaves 2 dead

Featured

2 men killed in Ahwatukee shooting, no arrests made: police
article

2 men killed in Ahwatukee shooting, no arrests made: police

Two men are dead and one is injured following a late-night shooting incident in Ahwatukee.

4. Suspect runs red light, causing fiery crash that left 2 people dead, police say

Featured

2 dead in fiery crash after suspect runs red light: police
article

2 dead in fiery crash after suspect runs red light: police

Two people were killed in a fiery, high-speed crash in South Phoenix after the suspected driver ran a red light.

5. Navajo Nation Council Speaker accuses President, VP of breaking ethics rules

Navajo Nation Council Speaker accuses President, VP of breaking ethics rules

Navajo Nation Council Speaker accuses President, VP of breaking ethics rules

The President and Vice President of Navajo Nation are facing misconduct allegations including nepotism, misusing public funds, and breach of duty.

What we know:

The President and Vice President of Navajo Nation are facing misconduct allegations including nepotism, misusing public funds, and breach of duty.

A look at your weather 

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/23/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/23/25

The weekend brought a good amount of rain to the entire state, but we can expect a warmer week ahead. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews