Man missing in floodwaters, child dies following shooting | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From ongoing search efforts for a man swept away in floodwaters, to the tragic update in a South Phoenix shooting, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.
1. Man swept away in vehicle in floodwaters north of Valley
2. 8-year-old dies following South Phoenix shooting that left driver dead
3. Late-night shooting in Ahwatukee leaves 2 dead
4. Suspect runs red light, causing fiery crash that left 2 people dead, police say
5. Navajo Nation Council Speaker accuses President, VP of breaking ethics rules
What we know:
The President and Vice President of Navajo Nation are facing misconduct allegations including nepotism, misusing public funds, and breach of duty.