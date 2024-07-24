Man pleads guilty to stealing golf equipment worth $40,000 in Scottsdale and other Valley cities

A man accused of stealing more than $40,000 dollars worth of golf equipment is now behind bars in Maricopa County.

Walter Dougoud pleaded guilty to three felony counts of organized retail theft on July 24.

Even though Scottsdale Police took the lead on this investigation, these thefts happened across the Valley.

He was originally facing 11 counts, each one representing a separate theft, though some occurred at the same stores multiple times.

"We want to bring a little hospitality to the golf industry, and it's difficult when the first thing you're thinking is, 'Is this person gonna come in and walk out with our goods?'" Michael Savoie, president of Hornacek's Golf said.

It was business as usual on March 6 at Hornacek's Golf Shop in Scottsdale until a man walked in and stole $3,600 dollars worth of golf clubs.

"These are the brand-new AI Smoke Paradym drivers - still very hot - but at the time they were the hottest thing in golf, Savoie said.

AI Smoke Paradym drivers, like the ones stolen by Walter Dougoud on March 6.

"He grabbed seven of them and he was looking around not at the merchandise, but he was looking at the staffing. He had seven of them in his hand and walked out."

Hornacek's was one of the stores targeted on 11 different days between March and June. A total of $43,000 were stolen between the 11 stores.

Golf store owners collaborate to find the suspect

Owners spoke to each other and learned of the pattern, leading to an investigation and then the arrest of Dougoud on July 16.

Due to the thefts, Hornacek's made some operational changes.

"We've had to move things around to where everyone passes past the repair shop so we can get better eyes on them. We've had to add additional cameras, we've had to add additional staffing," Savoie said.

Scottsdale Police say Dougoud's motive appears to be making a profit.

"Mr. Dougoud was stealing these golf clubs to then go ahead and basically sell them or trade them for money or other things of value, and that's where the organized retail theft charge comes from," Sergeant Aaron Bolin of Scottsdale Police said.

"If you're able to get that brand new club for $200 less, that to me would be a red flag"

If you find a new club for the lowest price, while you want the lowest score on the course, it may not be a good sign.

"If you see a PGA Superstore charging a price, we're all charging similar prices. If you're able to get that brand-new club for $200 less, that to me would be a red flag (that the item is stolen)," Savoie said.

Scottsdale police are still investigating the case, and it is believed there is a man and woman accomplice who were present for at least some of these thefts.

Dougoud's sentencing is scheduled for August 21 at 8:30 a.m.