Man purposely lives without A/C; RV catches fire on I-17 | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 27, 2025 7:40pm MST
From a man living without A/C in the Valley, on purpose, to a couple's RV catching fire in north Phoenix over the weekend, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Phoenix shooting victim walks into library for help, PD says

After being shot, Phoenix Police say a victim walked into the Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon for help.

2. Phoenix PD: Man arrested after crashing, stealing car, crashing again

Police have identified Benjamin Frey, 38, as the suspect accused of fleeing a car crash, stealing a vehicle, and then crashing again on July 26 in Phoenix.

3. 1984 California cold case murder suspect arrested in Tucson

Roger Neil Schmidt, 64, was arrested in Tucson in connection with the 1984 murder of Terry Arndt in California.

4. RV catches fire on I-17 in north Phoenix, family escapes unharmed

A family's camping trip to Prescott was cut short Saturday morning when their RV burst into flames near Loop 101 and I-17, creating a giant plume of smoke over north Phoenix.

5. Man endures Arizona heat without A/C to raise awareness

West Valley man, Paul Farmer, is intentionally living without air conditioning to raise money and awareness for families who cannot afford to pay A/C bills in Arizona's extreme heat.

