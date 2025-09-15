Man sentenced after firing at officers, holding woman hostage in Chandler

The Brief A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at police officers in Chandler. The incident took place during a domestic abuse situation at a hotel in March 2024. The victim, a woman held hostage by the man, escaped unharmed before the shootout began.



A man has been sentenced for shooting at officers during a domestic abuse situation at a Chandler hotel.

What we know:

Cody Long, 33, will serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault (Class Two Felony), aggravated assault (Class Three Felony), misconduct involving weapons, and unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle.

The backstory:

In March of 2024, police responded to the DoubleTree by Hilton on Chandler Boulevard after a hotel staff member reported Long was keeping a woman hostage at the hotel.

The victim told officers that she and Long got into a fight. When she asked him to leave, Long became violent, assaulting the woman, taking her phone so she couldn't call for help, and tying her up, and threatening her with a handgun.

The woman was able to escape before the shootout while Long was in the bathroom.

When officers arrived, they found him in the hotel parking lot. Long pulled a handgun and started shooting at them. Officers returned fire and shot him.

Long was taken to the hospital and then into custody.

What they're saying:

"Knowing her life was in danger, this domestic violence survivor had the courage to break free from a violent offender," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "We will continue to stand with victims and ensure dangerous abusers face the consequences of their actions."

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

