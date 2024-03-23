Expand / Collapse search
Suspect wounded in Chandler police shooting during domestic violence investigation

Published  March 23, 2024 3:50pm MST
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A domestic violence investigation in Chandler turned into the suspect being shot by officers late Friday night.

Chandler Police say around 11:30 p.m. on March 22, officers responded to the area of Chandler Boulevard and I-10 for reports of a domestic violence incident at a hotel.

Officers found the unidentified suspect at the hotel. The suspect reportedly started shooting at the officers immediately.

"Our officers returned fire, striking the suspect who remains in critical condition at the hospital," Chandler PD said. "The victim stemming from the original call is receiving treatment for their injuries."

Police say the victim wasn't injured in the shooting. No officers were hurt.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the incident happened: