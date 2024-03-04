Man sentenced to 170 years in prison for possession of 'horrific' child sex abuse materials

Arizona man Timothy Burton McGee, 56, has been sentenced to 170 years in prison for the possession of "horrific" child sex abuse materials, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Here's what led to his sentencing.

"In 2019 and 2020, the Phoenix Police Department received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user that was downloading child sexual abuse material (CSAM)," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said on March 4 in a news release.

Timothy Burton McGee

Two Dropbox accounts were found with an IP address linked to McGee's home, church and workplace. Those Dropbox accounts had 633 files of child sex abuse.

"Many of the files contained horrific images of the sexual abuse and rape of very young children, including infants and toddlers. Each Dropbox account showed multiple logins between January 2019 and March 2020 from the defendant’s home, church, and work. On June 9, 2020, while executing a search warrant of the defendant’s residence, detectives also found the defendant’s laptop which contained an additional 1,182 CSAM files," MCAO said.

On Jan. 11 of this year, McGee was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. By March 1, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for each count, and they'll be served consecutively.

Those numbers total a 170-year sentence.

The Maricopa County Attorney says McGee was handed this sentence appropriately because of his lack of remorse.

"While we don’t know any of the victims in this case, we do know the trauma and harm each of them carries is immeasurable," County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "These crimes take place in the shadows, but it is up to us to shine a light and make sure these predators are held accountable. It is my prayer that these victims know someone is on their side fighting for them."

Anyone who has information on child sex abuse can call local law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at CyberTipline.org.