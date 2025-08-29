Man seriously injured following shooting at Phoenix neighborhood: PD

The Brief A man has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting. The shooting happened near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater.



Phoenix Police say officers are at the scene of a shooting incident that left one man with serious injuries.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, officers were called to a neighborhood near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater for reports of a man who was shot inside his home.

"Officers provided medical aid to the victim and were able to take him to Phoenix Fire away from the scene," read a portion of the statement. "A nearby house is being contained as officers attempt to negotiate with the suspect."

What you can do:

Police are asking people to stay out of the area, as the scene is still very active.

Area where the incident happened