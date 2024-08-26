Man to serve decades-long prison sentence in connection with Tempe crimes: MCAO

article

The Brief Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say 25-year-old Djimon Boggs will serve a 25-year prison sentence. Boggs allegedly entered unlocked homes, threatening the victims, and then trying to assault them sexually. Boggs was accused of multiple criminal offenses, and pleaded guilty in July to four of the charges.



Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a man who was arrested in connection with a number of criminal incidents in Tempe has been sentenced to a decades-long prison sentence.

Per a statement we received on Monday, 25-year-old Djimon Boggs was sentenced to 25 years in prison for "committing various break-ins, burglaries, and sexual assaults in Tempe last year."

"On three occasions between September and October 2023, the defendant searched a Tempe neighborhood for unlocked homes," read a portion of the statement. "Once he gained entry, he threatened the victims and attempted to assault them sexually. Two of the victims were able to scream for help; one was sexually assaulted at gunpoint."

Officials said Boggs pleaded guilty to a count of burglary, a count of sexual assault, and two counts of attempting to commit sexual assault in July. Per prior statements by MCAO, Boggs was facing three counts of sexual assault, two counts of attempt to commit sexual assault, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary in the first degree, a count of burglary in the second degree, and two counts of kidnapping.

"Boggs was sentenced to 12.5 years for burglary and 12.5 years for sexual assault to run consecutively. He received lifetime supervised probation for the remaining two counts of attempt to commit sexual assault," read a portion of the statement.