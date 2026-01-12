Man shot by deputy after leading foot chase through Arizona hotel

The Brief A deputy shot and injured an alleged armed robbery suspect during a foot chase through a Tucson hotel on Sunday night. The man is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while a female accomplice is currently in custody facing felony charges.



An alleged armed robbery suspect was shot at by a deputy while fleeing through a hotel in southern Arizona over the weekend.

What we know:

Pima County deputies tried serving an arrest warrant on Jan. 11 on a man and woman wanted in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

When officials responded to the 8500 block of North Joplin Lane in Tucson just before 11 p.m., the two "suspects fled on foot through a hotel where they were believed to be staying."

The shooting occurred after the man was seen armed with a handgun, although they did not disclose the exact reason why the deputy fired their weapon.

Dig deeper:

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the man was shot. The sheriff's department did not disclose the exact charges or the exact officer involved in the shooting.

No names have been released.

What's next:

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will investigate the shooting.

Map of where the officer-involved shooting occurred.