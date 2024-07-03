Expand / Collapse search
Man shot during house party in Surprise, suspect in custody

Published  July 3, 2024 8:08am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man seriously hurt in shooting: Surprise PD

A man has serious injuries following a shooting near the Loop 303 and Cactus Road.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police say a shooting at a house party in a Surprise neighborhood left a man seriously hurt.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on July 2 near the Loop 303 and Cactus Road.

Surprise Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

"In this particular case, we had guardians who were out of state, traveling. Teenagers and young folks made probably a poor decision to host a party and what we're finding often times right now in today's society is once they try to throw a party, social media makes that party uncontrollable and I believe that's what happened in this particular case," Sgt. Rick Hernandez said.

An unidentified suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

There is no threat to the community.

Map of area where the shooting happened