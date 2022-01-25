Man shot, killed while trying to get into his ex's apartment, Flagstaff Police say

article

Flagstaff Police investigators say a man was shot and killed on Jan. 23 while trying to get into the apartment of someone he had a relationship with.

Thirty-one-year-old Sean Tohannie reportedly kept knocking on the door of an apartment around 4 a.m. trying to get inside. He then climbed up the building and onto the balcony of the third-floor unit, says Flagstaff Police Sgt. Odis Brockman says.

That's when investigators say someone shot Tohannie. He was found dead at the scene, Brockman says.

"Initial findings indicate that the decedent was formerly in a relationship with one of the apartment occupants," he added.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the police at 928-679-4060 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111. You can remain anonymous.

