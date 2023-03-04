Man shot near downtown Phoenix nightclub

Police are investigating after a man was shot near a nightclub in downtown Phoenix overnight.

Authorities say they were called at around 2 a.m. on March 4 to a business near 1st Street and Washington, and a man was found inside with a gunshot wound.

The name of the business was not confirmed, but a police presence could be seen in the area around the Monarch Theatre that night.

The victim was not able to give a description of the shooter. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests were made, and no other injuries were reported.

