Man shot to death in Phoenix, 2 suspects wanted

Phoenix police are looking for two men who shot another man to death near 35th and Missouri avenues on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area at around 2:15 p.m. on a shooting call and found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas, who had been shot multiple times.

An investigation revealed that Villegas was in a fight with multiple other men before gunfire broke out.

Officers say two adult men are wanted in connection to the murder, but no other suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines