Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale under investigation

Scottsdale detectives are investigating a string of cases involving the use of Molotov cocktails over the past month.

Police say a total of four incidents were reported, and it appears that the crude firestarting devices were used in all of them.

Jan. 7: A 2018 silver Lexus was damaged in a fire near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura at around 7:50 p.m.

Jan. 14: Witnesses heard a "loud crash" and saw a 2014 Tesla Model S on fire at Postino Highland at around 7:15 p.m. Some bystanders used dirt to put out the flames.

Jan. 17: This also happened at Postino's Highland location at around 8:45 p.m. A parked car had minor damage from a glass object hitting a door.

Jan 21: A fourth incident was reported in the parking lot of Campo Italian, located near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura, but there was no apparent damage.

No other information was released due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000 or 480-312-8477(TIPS).

