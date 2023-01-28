Man dies a month after Phoenix bus stop shooting, teen arrested

A man has died nearly a month after being shot by a teenager at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said.

The shooting happened back on Dec. 23 of last year, and it's still unclear what led up to the incident.

Shawn Hall, 51, was found seriously hurt and has been in the hospital ever since. He died on Jan. 17 from his injuries.

Patrol officers detained a teenage boy and an adult woman matching the description given by witnesses.

"During interviews with detectives, it was learned that the teenaged male detained shot the victim before leaving the area," police said. "The adult female detained with the teenaged male was later interviewed and released as a witness."

The suspect faces several felony charges.

