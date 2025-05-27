Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in Phoenix, suspect on the loose

By
Published  May 27, 2025 12:24pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man seriously wounded in Phoenix shooting

Police in Phoenix are investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of May 27 near 20th Avenue and Pima. The shooting sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

The Brief

    • A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on May 27 near 20th Avenue and Pima Street.
    • Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Tuesday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 4:30 a.m. on May 27 near 20th Avenue and Pima Street.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers learned the suspect left the area before police arrived," the department said.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown. 

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

