Man shot in Phoenix, suspect on the loose

The Brief A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on May 27 near 20th Avenue and Pima Street. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.



A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Tuesday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 4:30 a.m. on May 27 near 20th Avenue and Pima Street.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers learned the suspect left the area before police arrived," the department said.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

Map of where the shooting happened