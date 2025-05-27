Man shot in Phoenix, suspect on the loose
PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Tuesday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 4:30 a.m. on May 27 near 20th Avenue and Pima Street.
Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Officers learned the suspect left the area before police arrived," the department said.
What we don't know:
Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.