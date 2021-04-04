Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area

Man steals ambulance from Brooksville hospital, flees when it gets stuck in mud

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies arrested Trey Cornwell, 29, after they say he stole an ambulance from Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

According to deputies, Cornwell jumped in the ambulance shortly before 12:30 p.m. while the crew from Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services was inside the hosptial dropping off a patient. 

Deputies say he drove the ambulance to the Kass Circle area off Port Court, where it got stuck in mud and sand as it approached a body of water. 

Witnesses told deputies that Cornwell fled to a nearby shopping plaza where he was later arrested. 

Cornwell has been charged with grand theft auto. 

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app