Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Phoenix shooting: PD

The Brief A man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting, according to Phoenix Police. The shooting happened in the area of 16th Street and Roosevelt. A suspect has been detained.



A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police, following a shooting during the late morning hours of March 4.

What we know:

In a brief statement, a Phoenix Police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 16th Street and Roosevelt at around 11:00 a.m.

"Officers got to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

As for the suspect, police said patrol officers were able to identify him.

"He was detained on scene," read the statement.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to identify the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Area where the shooting happened