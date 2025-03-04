Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Phoenix shooting: PD
PHOENIX - A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police, following a shooting during the late morning hours of March 4.
What we know:
In a brief statement, a Phoenix Police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 16th Street and Roosevelt at around 11:00 a.m.
"Officers got to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.
As for the suspect, police said patrol officers were able to identify him.
"He was detained on scene," read the statement.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to identify the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.
What's next:
An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.