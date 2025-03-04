Expand / Collapse search

Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Phoenix shooting: PD

By
Updated  March 4, 2025 12:47pm MST
Phoenix shooting leaves man wounded: PD

The shooting, according to Phoenix Police officials, happened in the area of 16th Street and Roosevelt. An investigation is ongoing.

The Brief

    • A man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting, according to Phoenix Police.
    • The shooting happened in the area of 16th Street and Roosevelt.
    • A suspect has been detained.

PHOENIX - A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police, following a shooting during the late morning hours of March 4.

What we know:

In a brief statement, a Phoenix Police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of 16th Street and Roosevelt at around 11:00 a.m.

"Officers got to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

As for the suspect, police said patrol officers were able to identify him.

"He was detained on scene," read the statement.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to identify the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Area where the shooting happened

  Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

