Man who lost 300lbs and gained it back is making good progress towards losing it again

In May 2019, FOX 10 reported on a Valley man weighing 600 lbs trying to lose weight again.

Cory Cavazos had already done it once before, but fell into bad habits and gained the weight back.

"I stepped on the scale and I was at 601," Cavazos recounted. "When I saw that number, I was like what the hell is going on? Do something."

Cavazos had to start over, and he was determined to get fit. So far, he hasn't disappointed.

"Down 108 lbs right now, so everything's going the way we want it to," said Cavazos.

It's an amazing feat in its own right, and Cavazos and his trainer, Matt Hoodie at Transform Scottsdale, say they're not slowing down.

"It's impressive," said Hoodie. "I know him at this point, so I knew that when we went back into this that he was going to be successful. I've been impressed with how he's handled some of the stalls."

Advertisement

"I feel like I move better, talk better, breathe better. The quality of life definitely increases," said Cavazos. "When I look in the mirror, I still don't like what I see, so I still have a long way to go, but yeah, the encouragement helps, but it keeps me going. I don't want to lose focus on where I want to go."

They also find time to indulge.

"It's all about being flexible, that's the main thing they call it, having a flexible diet," said Cavazos.

"If he wants to go and crush donut bar one day, he has to understand there will be sacrifices elsewhere," said Hoodie. "It's finding that moderation so you don't have to have 'cheat meals'."

For many trying to lose weight, it's typically a life-long battle, including, by his own admission, FOX 10's Matt Galka. Galka said at one point, he weighed 400 lbs, and that it was easy to understand the struggles.