Man, woman dead in possible Mesa murder-suicide: PD

The Brief Angela Ciura, 60, and 55-year-old Robert Braun were found shot and killed on July 29 near the Loop 101 and Baseline Road. Police say the couple was divorced. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.



Two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide in the East Valley, police said.

What we know:

According to the Mesa Police Department, officers on July 29 responded to a home near the Loop 101 and Baseline Road just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a suicide.

"The caller stated when they arrived home, they found their sister and brother in law dead inside the home," police said.

Angela Ciura, 60, and 55-year-old Robert Braun were found dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators say Ciura and Braun were divorced from each other.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the incident could be a murder-suicide, pending an investigation.

"Because both people involved in the incident are dead, forensic evidence will be the determining factor along with what the Office of the Medical Examiner finds as the cause and manner of death," police said.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of area where the incident happened