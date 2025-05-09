Marana hot car death: Dad charged can take Hawaiian vacation, court says

The Brief Christopher Scholtes, 37, allegedly left his 2-year-old daughter inside a hot car for several hours in Marana. The girl was found unresponsive and died at the hospital. A judge granted Scholtes' request to take a Hawaiian vacation before his murder trial in October.



A southern Arizona father charged in the hot car death of his young daughter has been given permission to take a vacation to Hawaii ahead of his trial.

The backstory:

Christopher Scholtes, 37, is accused of first-degree murder and child abuse charges. Prosecutors say Scholtes left his daughter asleep in her car seat after returning to his Marana home last year near Camino De Oeste and Cortaro Farms Road.

Scholtes told police he left the car running with the air conditioning on and got distracted while playing video games. Scholtes' wife later arrived home and found their daughter unconscious. The girl later died at the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Scholtes' attorney asked the court to allow him to go on a trip to Mau with his wife and other children, KOLD-TV in Tucson reports. A judge approved Scholtes' request.

What's next:

Scholtes' is scheduled to go on trial in October. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.