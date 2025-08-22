Marana school district sued over suspension; AI helps sheriffs identify remains | Nightly Roundup

article

A school district in Arizona is being sued over an email that was never sent; Sheriffs in Pima County identify remains with help from AI; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 22, 2025.

1. Shocking find inside luggage at airport

What we know:

52 pounds of monkey meat were found in someone’s luggage at Detroit Metro Airport.

Dig deeper:

Bushmeat is considered a cultural delicacy in some parts of Africa. However, it is not allowed to be imported into the United States because it can spread diseases.

Read More

2. Mom and her son arrested over deadly shooting

What we know:

A 40-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman in the Bullhead City area.

What they're saying:

Investigators allege the two suspects went to the victim's home on Aug. 20 to confront someone about stolen property, and at some point during the confrontation, the son shot the unarmed victim.

Read More

3. Arizona school district sued after student was suspended

What we know:

An Arizona family is suing a school district after it suspended a student for an email he never sent.

The backstory:

The teen allegedly wrote an email on a school-issued laptop that could be construed as a threat. The messages were deleted within seconds, but it was enough to alert an AI-based safety management software program that was activated by keystrokes.

Read More

4. Man who died near Tucson IDed with help from AI

What we know:

Sheriffs in Pima County now have the name of a previously-unidentified man whose remains were found in December 2024.

Dig deeper:

The remains of Ronald Woolf were found by a passerby, and a detective assigned to the case created an image of Woolf with help from AI.

Read More

5. New Transformer statue installed in Cave Creek

What we know:

The gigantic Bumblebee Transformer lookalike that quickly became a tourist attraction has been sold, but a new Optimus Prime Transformer statue has been installed.

What they're saying:

"Our thought was to bring people into the town, and to share this bountiful influx of people that are coming in," Wayne Helfand said.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast