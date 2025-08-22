Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Marana school district sued over suspension; AI helps sheriffs identify remains | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 22, 2025 7:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A school district in Arizona is being sued over an email that was never sent; Sheriffs in Pima County identify remains with help from AI; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 22, 2025.

1. Shocking find inside luggage at airport

What we know:

52 pounds of monkey meat were found in someone’s luggage at Detroit Metro Airport.

Dig deeper:

Bushmeat is considered a cultural delicacy in some parts of Africa. However, it is not allowed to be imported into the United States because it can spread diseases.

2. Mom and her son arrested over deadly shooting

Woman, son arrested in Bullhead City murder

What we know:

A 40-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman in the Bullhead City area.

What they're saying:

Investigators allege the two suspects went to the victim's home on Aug. 20 to confront someone about stolen property, and at some point during the confrontation, the son shot the unarmed victim. 

3. Arizona school district sued after student was suspended

Rows of desks in a classroom

What we know:

An Arizona family is suing a school district after it suspended a student for an email he never sent.

The backstory:

The teen allegedly wrote an email on a school-issued laptop that could be construed as a threat. The messages were deleted within seconds, but it was enough to alert an AI-based safety management software program that was activated by keystrokes.

4. Man who died near Tucson IDed with help from AI

What we know:

Sheriffs in Pima County now have the name of a previously-unidentified man whose remains were found in December 2024.

Dig deeper:

The remains of Ronald Woolf were found by a passerby, and a detective assigned to the case created an image of Woolf with help from AI.

5. New Transformer statue installed in Cave Creek

New Transformers statue seen in Cave Creek

What we know:

The gigantic Bumblebee Transformer lookalike that quickly became a tourist attraction has been sold, but a new Optimus Prime Transformer statue has been installed.

What they're saying:

"Our thought was to bring people into the town, and to share this bountiful influx of people that are coming in," Wayne Helfand said.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/22/25

