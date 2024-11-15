Mariah Carey performs in Phoenix to kick off Christmas season

article

The Brief Mariah Carey performs at Footprint Center as part of her 2024 Christmas Tour. Her career has been reborn since her hit song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" came out in 1994.



Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is performing at the Footprint Center tonight for her 2024 Christmas tour.

Her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" transformed the pop star into the Queen of Christmas and her fans were in the Christmas spirit!

If they weren't wearing red, then they were probably wearing a costume.

We saw it all, including signs for Carey to see.

Nick Scherr, a fan since 1990 had a sign that said "Make my wish come true. Selfie with you."

To say her fans were in the Christmas spirit would be an understatement.

"We're here for the Mariah Carey concert but wanted to make it a fun time so I'm a Christmas tree," said fan Madison Walker.

"And then I'm a candy cane, all out with tall the stripes up and down my whole body. We're here for fun, we're here for fun," said Cole Rumbaugh.

The song most fans are looking forward to is, of course... All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Danny Zelisko, a legendary Valley promoter, explains what a hit song can do for a singer's career.

"That gave her a kind of reboost or rebirth in a way with her audience," said Zelisko. "She's always (been) known and her audience will always like her but she's been around for a long time. Even the people who are super famous and super great like she is, they still need a career boost and that song does it."

A big song makes a career and in this case it's a Christmas tour. But fans at the Footprint Center have been following her long before that release.

"I'm a huge Mariah Carey fan," said Angelina Martinez.

"You know, growing up I heard the music on the radio and it always resonated with me and growing up I just kind of kept loving the music and then back in 2000 is when I saw my first concert and I've been to over 20 now," said Scherr.

Mariah Carey is only here for one night before her tour continues in Austin, Texas.