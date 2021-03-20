Maricopa County Colleges targeted by hackers, thousands of students impacted

It was a rough week for Maricopa County Colleges after administrators detected suspicious activity on their servers and now parents and students are concerned about hackers getting access to personal information.

School officials reported suspicious activity on March 16 and that’s when they followed incident response protocols — disconnecting networks at their 10 campuses.

They say they're taking this seriously enlisting the help of independent forensic specialists. They're also working with students to make accommodations on a course-by-course basis as several essential websites students use to complete coursework are down.

This is not the first time the college system has been hacked. This also happened back in 2013 when hackers exposed personal information, including the banking information of two million people.

The 2013 investigation cost Maricopa County Colleges more than $26 million.

A parent of a Chandler-Gilbert Community College student said of the hacking, "My son’s happy he gets another week off but the concern is what information these people will have access to, credit cards, social security information, all of our information that is in that system."

At this point, school officials do not have an estimate as to when the servers will be up and running again for students.

