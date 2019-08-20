Mark Wahlberg meets boy who beat cancer before opening of Royal Oak Wahlburgers

A little boy who beat brain cancer got to meet his favorite star from the Transformer movies - Mark Wahlberg - to celebrate remission.

"Because you are so strong and you are my inspiration, make a muscle - I want to see you make a muscle," Wahlberg said as he and Hudson Brown flexed for the cameras.

Superstar Mark Wahlberg took time out of his busy schedule to meet one of his biggest little fans at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Two years ago Hudson Brown was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent 30 rounds of proton therapy followed by seven rounds of chemo. During his treatment, Wahlberg sent him a personalized video - which meant the world to the Transformers fan.

"He has loved Transformers since he was a little boy, so to have the star of the movie send him a personalized video was just crazy to him." said mom Megan Brown. "He said his name and that he was praying for him."

Hudson's recent MRI showed a clean scan - he is now in remission. As a father himself, Wahlberg met the boy in person - knowing how tough the last couple of years must have been on Hudson and his family.

"He is my inspiration, I asked him to say a prayer for me," Wahlberg said. "He has been in my thoughts and prayers with what he has had to overcome and just his outlook on life. I look forward to seeing him and staying in contact with him."

Wahlberg made sure to say hello and bring smiles to other young Beaumont patients - "Nice to meet you buddy - you feeling okay? You are very brave and very strong," he said to one young patient.

He then headed out to one of his latest Wahlburgers on 13 Mile in Royal Oak.

After shooting Transformers movies - living here with his family and opening new restaurant locations, he considers metro Detroit a second home. He thanked his Michigan family for their support, wishing he could have been back in time to enjoy one of his favorites - the Woodward Dream Cruise.

"It is one of the most incredible things you can ever experience," he said. "I am a huge car guy - especially American classics. And to see you know, original owners their beauties up and down, there is nothing like it."