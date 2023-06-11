Marlon Wayans speaks out after being cited for disturbing the peace, removed from United Airlines flight

Marlon Wayans is speaking out after being removed from a United Airlines flight and cited for disturbing the peace Friday.

The 50-year-old comedian shared an Instagram video in which he told his fans that he would have to miss his shows in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night following an incident with a gate agent at a Denver, Colorado, airport.

"Maaaaaan the bulls--t I’m experiencing at @united is unprecedented BULLS--T," Wayans wrote in the caption of his post.

Marlon Wayans attends Hudson Guild Presents "AIR: A Story Of Greatness" on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued, "People taking advantage of their 'power'. Bro claimed i had too many bags so i complied and consolidated them he was like "oh now you have to check that bag". Bye. I’m in seat 2 A come holla."

‘WHITE CHICKS’ STAR MARLON WAYANS PUSHES BACK ON CANCEL CULTURE, VOWS TO NEVER SELF-CENSOR

"Most agents are always love but every now and then you come across BAD PEOPLE. This was one of them. @united this type of employee should never work at your company. I’m writing a lettter DEAR MR."

The "Scary Movie" star was received a citation for disturbing the peace from the Denver Police Department following his interaction with the gate agent, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that officers spoke to "all parties involved including Wayans" before issuing the citation to the actor, per TMZ.

In another Instagram post, Wayans addressed the citation as he shared a screenshot of the TMZ report and recounted the interaction with the unnamed gate agent.

The comedian recounted an interaction with a gate agent at a Denver airport. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Yes, a ticket… that’s all they could give me," he wrote in the caption. "Dude tried to lie and say i assaulted him. The video clearly shows i never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority."

Wayans continued, "I’ve flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I’m a mild mannered dude. This agent was clearly picking on me."

"He asked me to consolidate my bags and i complied. Then said now i have to check the bag because now since i consolidated it into one bag it was too big. At that point i said ‘see now you’re just f----- with me’. So i grabbed my ticket off the counter got on the plane."

The New York native went on to say that he wanted compensation for the missed shows as well as an apology to his fans, adding that he would be contacting his attorneys.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"This was harassment and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter. Black people all kinds of racism and classism. I won’t allow this. Over a bag? Y’all owe me money for my shows i missed, y’all owe me for my troubles, y’all owe my fans a damn apology. This was the highest level of disrespect. And should’ve been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers. And yes i am gonna DM THE BOSS!!!"

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for United Airlines wrote, "In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer won't be flying on United to his destination."

In another Instagram post, Wayans shared a photo of himself sitting on a plane and holding up an American Airlines ticket. He confirmed that he had boarded a flight on the airline and demanded "answers,""apologies" and "changes" from United Airlines.

Wayans told his fans that he had to miss his shows in Kansas City due to the incident. (Getty)

"Fly where you’re respected, protected and loved. @americanair concierge key!!!," Wayans wrote.

He continued, "No more @united for me. Y’all treated a first class brother real disrespectful . I need answers. And they owe me money for missing the shows in KC. This won’t stop until i get some apologies and there are changes."

Wayans also uploaded a photo to Instagram which he said depicted a passenger boarding the United Airlines flight with multiple carry-on bags.

"Meanwhile some white dude walked on with 3 bags and was flying coach," Wayans wrote. "Hey @united what happened to the "2 bag policy"? This was bulls--- and that agent should be reprimanded…. You. Know I’m pissed when i start using power words."

The comedian later shared a clip from his 2004 movie "White Chicks." In the caption, he quoted a line from the movie, "I’m soooo freakin’ pissed!"

Representatives for Wayans did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.