Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Marnie Schulenburg, 'As the World Turns' star, dies at 37

By Janelle Ash
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
The NHL and Esquire Season Launch Party article

FILE IMAGE - Actress Marnie Schulenburg attends the NHL and Esquire season launch party at Esquire North on Oct. 2, 2007, in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for NHL)

Actress Marnie Schulenburg has died after stage 4 metastatic breast cancer complications. She was 37.

Schulenburg was most famously known for her roles on the soap opera "As the World Turns" and on the reboot of "One Life to Live." 

A representative for Schulenburg told the Hollywood Reporter that she died in Bloomfield, New Jersey on Tuesday. 

Variety reported that her husband Zack Robidas took to Facebook to confirm the news of her death and urged fans not to say she "lost her battle to cancer."

"Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s a-- everyday since diagnosis," the actor reportedly wrote. 

"She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do."

Breast Cancer awareness, treatments and trials

October raises awareness for Breast Cancer and LiveNOW from FOX talks with a doctor about the advances in treatments and importance of early detection.

The couple share a two-year-old daughter Coda. 

Schulenburg’s first television role was as Alison Stewart in "As the World Turns." She was the second actress to take on the role after Jessica Dunphy left the show in 2005. 

"As the World Turns" also starred Jake Silbermann, Elena Goode, Van Hansis and Alexandra Chando.

Schulenburg was permanently cast for the role in 2007 and was seen until the show was canceled in 2010.

Aside from her time in soap operas, Schulenberg appeared in shows such as "Blue Bloods," "Army Wives" and "Divorce." 

The third season of her reoccurring role in "City on the Hill" is set to be released this July.

A rep for Schulenberg didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.