Mary Wilson of the iconic music group, The Supremes, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, the original member of the iconic group, The Supremes, has died at 76, the singer's publicist confirmed to FOX 11's Elex Michaelson.

Wilson died in her home "suddenly" in Las Vegas, her publicist said.

Wilson is remembered by many as an integral part of the iconic female music group. During the 1960s, the Supremes was among the decade's most influential groups as the key act of Motown Records.

Officials did not specify how Wilson died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

