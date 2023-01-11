Maryland girl finds Megalodon tooth along Calvert County beach

A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach.

The Calvert Marine Museum shared the discovery on Facebook as Molly brought her discovery to the paleontology department.

Molly also shared a photo of her largest and smallest shark teeth found along Calvert beaches.

On the first Friday of every month, the museum invites the public to bring their findings to the museum to be identified by museum staff from 1-4:30 p.m.