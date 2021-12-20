Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment," Hogan said in a tweet Monday.

Over the weekend Hogan told "Fox News Sunday" he isn't planning to issue any new lockdown orders despite his concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The latest numbers show 1,257 people were hospitalized in Maryland for COVID-19 as of Sunday -- more than twice as many people who were hospitalized in mid-November.

