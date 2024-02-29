Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 3:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State House is currently on lockdown because of a "security threat," according to the governor's press secretary. 

Maryland State House on lockdown, staff asked to shelter in place

Staff members and all personnel in the area are being asked to shelter in place while officers from the Annapolis Police Department and Capitol Police handle the matter. 

Shepard Bennett, the public information officer for The Annapolis Police Department, said they received a call reporting a threat at the State Capitol at 5 p.m. 

"We responded along with the Maryland State Police, to assist the Capital Police in searching for a suspicious person or any suspicious activity or items," Bennett said. 

So far, no suspects have been identified, nor have any suspicious items been found.

Bennett said the top floor of the building is cleared and once the bottom floor and the grounds have been cleared, authorities will issue an all-clear.

In a statement shared with FOX 5, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said, "We are aware of an incident occurring at the State House and Maryland State Police are en route. Further details will be available once the information is obtained."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.