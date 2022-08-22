Mass evacuation underway in Duncan, Arizona amid flooding

Evacuations are underway in a small eastern Arizona town after heavy rain overflowed the Gila River, spilling water into portions of the area.

"At approximately 4:30 this morning the water levels of the Gila River reached a point where water began to spill into portions of Duncan," the Duncan Valley Rural Fire District wrote on Facebook. "Currently the water level at the bridge is 22.27’, which is classified as a major flood stage."

An evacuation is underway for flood-prone areas lower than High Street and the Chaparral Store.

This includes:

East Ave.

4th below the highway

3rd below the highway

Ash St.

Acacia St.

Pecan St.

Main St.

Madison St.

Hobbs St.

Harwell St.

Philpott Ave.

Stadium St.

Wilson St.

Tyler Ln.

West end by the car wash

Cottonwood St.

Church St.

Gale Ave.

The Greenlee Fairgrounds, located at 1248 Fairgrounds Rd., is being used as an evacuation center. The corrals are open to anyone who needs to move livestock.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mass evacuations are underway in Duncan, Arizona, after heavy rain overflowed the Gila River, spilling water into portions of the area. (Stan Ellis)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

