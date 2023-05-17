Massive fire burns popular Tonopah restaurant

Crews from several agencies battled a massive fire at a popular restaurant in Tonopah during the early-morning hours of May 17.

A second-alarm fire broke out overnight at the Tin Top Bar & Grill, located near Wintersburg and Salome Highway.

Firefighters responding to the scene were met with smoke and flames that burned for hours.

The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries were reported.

A regular customer of the restaurant told FOX 10 the fire is a big loss to the community, saying the Tin Top Bar & Grill was one of the only restaurants in the area, since several others have burned down over the years.

"Palo Verde, the plant's really gonna be missing the Tin Top a lot," the man said. "There's a lot of history in this place. A lot of memorabilia was lost in here."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming that our beloved Tin Top Bar and Grill has burned down Tuesday evening," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Nobody was physically hurt. Thank you all for your kind words and support during this hard time."

Area where the fire happened: